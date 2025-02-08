Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay High Court to decide on TVC elections amid illegal hawker crackdown

Bombay High Court to decide on TVC elections amid illegal hawker crackdown

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The court has asked the BMC counsel to check on the feasibility of conducting the town vending committee polls on the basis of the 2014 electoral roll

Bombay High Court to decide on TVC elections amid illegal hawker crackdown

Hawkers encroach on the road and pavement at Borivli station. File pic

Listen to this article
Bombay High Court to decide on TVC elections amid illegal hawker crackdown
x
00:00

The Bombay High court, hearing a suo moto PIL regarding the illegal hawkers menace, is set to take a decision on the elections for the town vending committee (TVC), which will decide the hawking zones in the city, as well as eligibility of hawkers. Meanwhile, the court has directed BMC to continue taking action against illegal hawkers in the 20 designated test drive locations in the city.


The division bench, comprising Justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata, observed that the result of previous TVC election held by the BMC in August 2024 had been stayed by the Supreme Court because of discrepancies in the electoral roll. The court, referring to SC order has asked the BMC counsel to take direction from the relevant officers on the possibility of conducting the TVC elections on the basis of the 2014 electoral roll, which had included 99,000 licenced hawkers eligible for voting. 


The BMC counsel, in turn, sought time to take directions from civic officers on the electoral roll, as well as formation of TVCs in each of the seven zones in the city, among other issues. The bench has agreed to provide time for the same and has also asked the BMC officials to continue taking action on the 20 test case sites across the city to keep them hawker-free.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bombay high court brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK