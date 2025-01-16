The Bombay High Court has acknowledged concerns raised over malpractice in Coldplay concert ticket sales, urging the Maharashtra government to address the issue through appropriate legislative action

The Bombay High Court has acknowledged a petition highlighting malpractice concerns in the sale of tickets for Coldplay’s upcoming concert, yet stressed that it is up to the Maharashtra government to take appropriate action. The petition, filed by advocate Amit Vyas, raised significant concerns about black marketing, ticket scalping, and revenue loss surrounding the sale of tickets for the British rock band's much-awaited shows.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, recognised that the petition underscored the growing need for regulation and oversight in the online ticketing industry, especially for large-scale events like concerts. However, the court also noted that any necessary action must come from the relevant authorities in line with the constitutional and statutory framework.

In its ruling, the bench stated that the legislature or the executive would be the proper authorities to frame or amend laws, rules, and regulations to tackle the issues of online ticket sales, which have faced increasing scrutiny in recent years. The bench had previously dismissed the petition on January 10, stating that the matter fell within the legislative domain, and as such, it was not within the court's purview to intervene.

The petition in question emerged in the context of Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', with three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. The court, while acknowledging the petition’s significance, reiterated that regulatory measures related to ticketing fraud and malpractice must be enacted by the legislature.

The petition raised concerns about unethical practices in the online ticketing ecosystem, particularly ticket scalping and black market reselling, through platforms like BookMyShow, which was involved in selling tickets for the Coldplay concert. It called for the establishment of strict guidelines to combat these practices and ensure fair access to tickets for the public.

The High Court emphasised that the issue of ticket scalping and illegal resale does not, in itself, infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens as per the Indian Constitution. The court also clarified that, while it acknowledged the pressing need for regulatory intervention, it could not intervene in the absence of specific laws addressing the matter.

According to PTI, the bench expressed that such practices could only be tackled through new legislative or policy measures from the competent authorities. The court highlighted that judicial intervention in the legislative domain would undermine the principle of separation of powers, as laid out in the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI)