The Bombay High Court, in a landmark judgement, acquitted Reema Gupta in a 2012 case concerning the death of Manish Malhotra, an independent director of 'Red Entertainment'. The HC ruled in favour of Gupta and dismissed charges under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case, dating back to 2012, revolves around Malhotra's suicide after he consumed sodium cyanide, a substance whose source remains unknown to investigators. Malhotra, who initially joined Red Entertainment in a professional capacity, developed a personal relationship with Gupta. Despite three detailed emails from Malhotra exonerating Gupta from any responsibility for his actions, his maternal uncle later filed an FIR against her, alleging foul play.

The Bombay High Court's judgment, delivered on July 31, 2024, was released today. It underscored the lack of evidence connecting Gupta to Malhotra's suicide. The court observed, "If the deceased is upset due to the decision of the Applicant, we cannot say that she has intentionally aided the deceased to commit suicide... Ultimately, whether to continue business or personal relations is the choice of the parties."

The court further noted that disputes, even serious ones, do not automatically constitute abetment under the legal definition. The discharge order brings to a close a lengthy legal battle that had garnered significant media attention in the past.

While going through the material came during the investigation the court said, ”It indicates their business relationship and it transformed into a love relationship. It is true, that both of them have intruded in their private life. They have stayed together and toured together to foreign countries together. Even the Applicant (Gupta) was pregnant. It was terminated in September 2011. However, their relationship is not converted into marriage for reasons best known to them."

The court further observed that the applicant developed relations with Rishabh Tandon and this had caused Manish distress. Though he attempted to choose a new path and accessed Shadi.com, he could not make progress. After the separation, he not only severed his business ties but went to the extent of putting an end to his life.

“When such a case, comes to the Court of law, such promises, breach of promises in personal life whether it will fall within the purview of ‘abetment of suicide’ or not is to be answered on the basis of accepted principles.” the HC court observed. Advocate Aishwarya Kantawala, who represented Reema Gupta, expressed hope that this decision would aid others wrongly accused in such cases.