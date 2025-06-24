Breaking News
Israel Iran War: Defence Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire
Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war
Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for city; orange alert for Thane and Palghar
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance of sale of drugs cigarettes outside schools colleges

Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance of sale of drugs, cigarettes outside schools, colleges

Updated on: 24 June,2025 06:10 PM IST  |  Sambhajinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Bombay High Court, Aurangabad bench has taken suo motu cognisance of reports on the sale of drugs and cigarettes near schools and colleges. Expressing concern over students being lured into addiction, the court directed local police to act swiftly and appointed a senior advocate to file a PIL for issuing stronger guidelines

Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance of sale of drugs, cigarettes outside schools, colleges

Representational Image.

Listen to this article
Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognisance of sale of drugs, cigarettes outside schools, colleges
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the sale of cigarettes and drugs outside school and college premises. The Bombay HC took news articles into consideration, which reported the rampant sale of cigarettes and drugs outside educational institutions, while expressing their concerns.

As reported by PTI, the bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Y. G. Khobragade on 20 June said it came across “disturbing” news articles on people running businesses selling banned items such as drugs, cigarettes and e-cigarettes outside schools and colleges.


According to news reports, offenders targeted young students with such items, the court said, as per PTI.
The Bombay High Court also said, “Young students of an impressionable age are enticed into consumption of such drugs and cigarettes, virtually opening the path towards addiction and their physical destruction.”


After taking the matter with due seriousness, the division bench of the High Court has directed the police in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) to act in the “true spirit” and ensure citizens, especially young students, are protected from such illegal activities effectively.

Moreover, it has also come to light that the Bombay High Court has appointed senior advocate P. R. Katneshwarkar to assist and asked him to file a proper Public Interest Litigation in the matter so that appropriate directions could be issued to the authorities.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

bombay high court mumbai aurangabad India news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK