The Bombay High Court, Aurangabad bench has taken suo motu cognisance of reports on the sale of drugs and cigarettes near schools and colleges. Expressing concern over students being lured into addiction, the court directed local police to act swiftly and appointed a senior advocate to file a PIL for issuing stronger guidelines

Representational Image.

The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the sale of cigarettes and drugs outside school and college premises. The Bombay HC took news articles into consideration, which reported the rampant sale of cigarettes and drugs outside educational institutions, while expressing their concerns.

As reported by PTI, the bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Y. G. Khobragade on 20 June said it came across “disturbing” news articles on people running businesses selling banned items such as drugs, cigarettes and e-cigarettes outside schools and colleges.

According to news reports, offenders targeted young students with such items, the court said, as per PTI.

The Bombay High Court also said, “Young students of an impressionable age are enticed into consumption of such drugs and cigarettes, virtually opening the path towards addiction and their physical destruction.”

After taking the matter with due seriousness, the division bench of the High Court has directed the police in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) to act in the “true spirit” and ensure citizens, especially young students, are protected from such illegal activities effectively.

Moreover, it has also come to light that the Bombay High Court has appointed senior advocate P. R. Katneshwarkar to assist and asked him to file a proper Public Interest Litigation in the matter so that appropriate directions could be issued to the authorities.

(With PTI Inputs)