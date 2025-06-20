Located on the Godavari River, the dam spreads 10 km in Paithan tehsil and is a key project in Marathwada, supplying water for agriculture and drinking water to Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The decision to install CCTV cameras at Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was taken following a police safety audit report. Representational Pic/File

The Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be under the cover of more than 100 CCTV cameras along with watchtowers, a senior official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The decision was taken following the police department's safety audit six months ago, the official told PTI.

"The dam has an embankment of nearly 10 km. This area of the dam and roads in the vicinity will be under surveillance of more than 100 CCTV cameras. This is for the first time that such equipment is being installed here," the official said, according to the PTI.

He said watchtowers will come up in the area, and a control centre for the cameras will be set up in one of the buildings.

The official said, "We have received Rs 4 crore funding for this. We will also implement other safety measures, including a safety wall to reduce erosion on the embarkment and repairs on rocks below the dam gates to maintain their strength," the news agency reported.

Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 10.19 per cent.

As per BMC records on Friday (June 20), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 3,64,233 million litres, which amounts to 25.17 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 28.05 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.47 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 22.05 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 26.88 per cent, Bhatsa 20.70 per cent, Vehar 39.81 per cent, and Tulsi 37.38 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.

