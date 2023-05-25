First bus to cross structure, bearing engineers, flagged off by CM Eknath Shinde and DyCM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Eknath Shinde and DyCM Devendra Fadnavis strike a pose on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, on Wednesday. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Listen to this article Both packages of MTHL linked amid fanfare x 00:00

Both packages of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which links the city and mainland Maharashtra, were connected on Wednesday and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the first bus to cross the structure. Engineers and other persons involved in its construction were inside

the vehicle.

Shinde said that the MTHL, which will be India’s longest sea bridge, would help in the development of growth centres at Chirle on the Navi Mumbai side and added that a third Mumbai would be developed there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadnavis said, “Today, the linkage of both MTHL packages has been completed and we expect to complete the entire work by November this year. The MTHL is not just a bridge but an economic corridor that will help attain economic growth. With the upcoming airport, the Navi Mumbai side of MTHL will also see a

huge development.”

Fadnavis also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The project could see the light of day only due to the constant support from PM Narendra Modi ji. I have been listening about the project since I came into politics, but because of the PM the project has turned into reality and I also thank JICA [Japan International Cooperation Agency] for financing the project.” Fadnavis said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Samruddhi’s Package-14 to be a treat for senses

He also pointed out that the bridge alignment was planned in such a way that flamingos, which are known to visit the area, would not be disturbed.

The deputy chief minister also said that the traffic problems between the Eastern Freeway and Nariman Point would be solved as the MMRDA is planning to build a tunnel to remedy the matter.

Shinde said hailed the connection of the packages as “a very important milestone”. “The MTHL project will be a game changer for the entire state and is very important for the development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” he stated.

He added that the project would be inaugurated by Modi.

“Environment balance was maintained during construction to ensure that flamingos were not disturbed. The 22-km-long, six-lane bridge will help connect Mumbai with the Mumbai-Pune expressway, Mumbai-Goa highway and even JNPT. The work continued even during the COVID pandemic and I congratulate MMRDA and all contractors involved in the project,” Shinde added.

Talking about Samruddhi Mahamarg and the Metro Lines 7 and 2A, Shinde said, “The Samruddhi highway will be a game changer too, as huge economic growth will happen around it. The newly inaugurated Metro 7 and 2A have been successful as over two crore people have travelled via these lines to date.”

The MTHL comprises a 16.5-km-long sea bridge and a 5.5-km viaduct on the land at either side.

The bridge will have interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and at Shivaji Nagar and at NH-4B in near Chirle. The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.

22km

Length of bridge

Project benefits

. The MTHL will bring about the physical and economic development of Navi Mumbai and Raigad district

. It will facilitate faster connectivity with the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport

. It will better connect Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port

. Fuel and time will be saved as about one hour in travel time will be reduced to go between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai-Pune expressway and the Mumbai-Goa highway

. It will help decongest traffic in Mumbai