Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link project to be completed by November; CM Shinde, Fadnavis reviews work

Maharashtra CM Shinde in a tweet on Wednesday said that the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link project is scheduled to be completed by November 2023

CM Eknath Shinde along with Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the work of MTHL project on Wednesday. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) to review the ongoing work of the MTHL project. CM Shinde in a tweet on Wednesday said that the project is scheduled to be completed by November 2023.

CM Shinde in a series of tweets on Wednesday said that during the review of the project's ongoing work, MP Rahul Shewale, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Bhushan Gagrani, Commissioner of MMRDA, S.V.R. Srinivas, Head of the Commercial Embassy of Japan in Mumbai and other dignitaries were also present.

Explaining about the MTHL project, CM Shinde wrote on Twitter, "The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6 tier (3+3 lane with 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Sewri in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai."

He wrote, the length of this bridge is about 16.5 km and the total length of the land bridge is about 5.5 km. The bridge has interchanges near Sewri, Shivaji Nagar and Chirle village on National Highway. The project is scheduled to be completed by November 2023.

CM Shinde further wrote about the benefits of the project. He said, this project will be helpful in physical and economic development of the region in Navi Mumbai and Raigad districts. There will be quick connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai Airport and fast connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

He further said that the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa Highway will be reduced by about 15 km, saving about an hour and will also be helpful in cutting fuel expenses, transport costs and will be time saving. It will also help to reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai city.

The MTHL is said to be India's longest sea bridge and once completed will be the 10th longest sea bridge in the world.