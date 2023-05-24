Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar meets NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

Although Shelar and Pawar belong to rival parties, they have been on the same page when it comes to controlling the cricket boards of Mumbai or the apex body of the sports

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai unit chief and MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai.

What transpired at the meeting, however, could not be known.

The meeting between the two leaders assumes significance as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet the NCP chief in the city on Thursday.

Kejriwal, who met Shiv Sena (UBT) president on Wednesday, is seeking support of different political parties and leaders for the Aam Aadmi Party's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Although Shelar and Pawar belong to rival parties, they have been on the same page when it comes to controlling the cricket boards of Mumbai or the apex body of the sports. Shelar, a BJP MLA from Bandra West, has been in the world of cricket and politics for almost a decade, while Pawar had earlier served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

