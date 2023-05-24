In an official statement, the hospital said, Manohar Joshi, Ex CM Maharashtra had been admitted PD Hinduja Hospital on May 22, in an emergency, in semicoma. He is breathing on his own, not on a ventilator

Manohar Joshi. File Pic

Listen to this article Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi critical and semi-comatose, says Hinduja Hospital x 00:00

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader is critical and semi-comatose, the PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Manohar Joshi was on Monday shifted to the Hinduja Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the hospital said, "Manohar Joshi, Ex CM Maharashtra had been admitted PD Hinduja Hospital on May 22, in an emergency, in semicoma. He is breathing on his own, not on a ventilator," according to the ANI.

It further said, Manohar Joshi is critical and semi-comatose. His brain hemorrhage is stable. He continues to be in the ICU. being managed medically, and his condition is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had reached the PD Hinduja Hospital on Tuesday.

Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray reached the hospital to meet former CM Manohar Joshi, the ANI had reported on Tuesday.

Manohar Joshi is one of the prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena. Manohar Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to the year 1999. Manohar Joshi was also the speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to the year 2004. He became the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Maharashtra when the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition came to power in 1995.

Also Read: Mumbai: Former chief minister Manohar Joshi hospitalised

Manohar Joshi is said to be one of the prominent leaders of Shiv Sena. He is also said to be one of the closest associates of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Manohar Joshi reportedly started his political career by getting elected to the Legislative Council of the state from Shiv Sena. He also held the post of Mayor of Mumbai from 1976 to 1977.

Manohar Joshi became the CM of Maharashtra in 1995 when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance came to power. He has also held the post of Lok Sabha Speaker in the past. However, he has not been active in politics for some time now.

(with ANI inputs)