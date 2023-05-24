Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Former chief minister Manohar Joshi hospitalised

Mumbai: Former chief minister Manohar Joshi hospitalised

Updated on: 24 May,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The veteran leader was also mayor of Mumbai and an MLA. He was the chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and Lok Sabha

Mumbai: Former chief minister Manohar Joshi hospitalised

Manohar Joshi. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Former chief minister Manohar Joshi hospitalised
x
00:00

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, 85, was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital after his health deteriorated on Tuesday.


A statement issued by the hospital stated, “Manohar Joshi, ex-CM Maharashtra has been admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, on May 22nd, in an emergency in semicoma, breathing on his own, not on a ventilator. He has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the ICU, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management.” (SIC)




Also Read: Maharashtra: No younger or elder brother in MVA, we are triplets, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan


Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, and party leaders rushed to the hospital to enquire about Joshi’s health. The veteran leader was also mayor of Mumbai and an MLA. He was the chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and Lok Sabha.

Speaker from 2002 to 2004. He was the first non-Congress chief minister of Maharashtra. One of the prominent leaders of Shiv Sena, he was also one of the closest associates of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena manohar joshi hinduja hospital bal thackeray uddhav thackeray mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK