The veteran leader was also mayor of Mumbai and an MLA. He was the chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and Lok Sabha

Manohar Joshi. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article Mumbai: Former chief minister Manohar Joshi hospitalised x 00:00

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, 85, was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital after his health deteriorated on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the hospital stated, “Manohar Joshi, ex-CM Maharashtra has been admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, on May 22nd, in an emergency in semicoma, breathing on his own, not on a ventilator. He has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the ICU, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management.” (SIC)

Also Read: Maharashtra: No younger or elder brother in MVA, we are triplets, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, and party leaders rushed to the hospital to enquire about Joshi’s health. The veteran leader was also mayor of Mumbai and an MLA. He was the chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and Lok Sabha.

Speaker from 2002 to 2004. He was the first non-Congress chief minister of Maharashtra. One of the prominent leaders of Shiv Sena, he was also one of the closest associates of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.