CM Shinde said, 'the progress of the country is in front of the world and India is getting respect everywhere. The development that did not happen in the past 70 years, has happened in the last 8-9 years'

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article All records will be broken in 2024 Lok Sabha elections under PM Modi's leadership: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that all records will be broken in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, reported the ANI.

Reacting to the Opposition parties boycotting the inauguration of the new parliament building, CM Shinde said, "The progress of the country is in front of the world and India is getting respect everywhere. The development that did not happen in the past 70 years, has happened in the last 8-9 years. Public knows everything. All records will be broken in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under PM Modi's leadership," the ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, as many as nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, and TMC, collectively declared their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deeming it an "undignified act" that insults the esteemed position of the president, PTI reported.

They expressed that the inauguration of the new parliament building is a significant event. Despite their belief that the government poses a threat to democracy and their disapproval of the "autocratic manner" in which the new parliament building was constructed, they were willing to set aside their differences and observe this occasion, the parties said in a joint statement, according to the PTI.

Also Read: Centre should be called 'opposition', not us: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP

The statement further said that PM Modi's decision to exclusively inaugurate the new parliament building, disregarding President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct attack on our democracy, which warrants an appropriate response.

The signatories of the joint statement include the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, and RLD, according to the PTI.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28.

The opposition parties emphasized that the President holds a dual role in India, serving as both the Head of State and an integral part of Parliament, responsible for summoning, proroguing, and addressing Parliament.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)