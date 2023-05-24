Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place around June 2 Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogavale

Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place around June 2: Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogavale

Updated on: 24 May,2023 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bharat Gogavale also expressed confidence of getting a berth in the ministry himself in the Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogavale on Tuesday said an expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet will take place around June 2.


According to news agency PTI, he also expressed confidence of getting a berth in the ministry himself in the Maharashtra cabinet expansion.




Also Read: Maharashtra government to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000, says CM Shinde


Ahead of the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, Education minister Deepak Kesarkar said the current ministers would get relief if new members are inducted, as it becomes very difficult, with the present strength, to handle the two houses of the legislature during a session.

Pratap Sarnaik, another Sena MLA, also told reporters that a cabinet expansion will take place soon as "all the roadblocks are now cleared."

After the split in the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Shinde last year, the Election Commission in February 2023 recognised the faction headed by Shinde as the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray group is now known as the Shiv Sena (UBT).

(With inputs from PTI)

