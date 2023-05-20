Maharashtra government to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000, says CM Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde was speaking at a mass marriage event in Palghar district of Maharashtra. At the event at least 325 couples tied the knot in his presence

In a major announcement on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the financial assistance provided to couples in mass marriages will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, the PTI reported.

At the event at least 325 couples tied the knot in his presence.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said mass marriages were the need of the hour, as people cannot afford big weddings, the news agency reported on Saturday.

"The government will hike the financial assistance provided to eligible couples during mass marriages to Rs 25,000 from the present Rs 10,000 and directives will be given to the concerned officials regarding the same," he said.

Speaking about developmental projects in Palghar district, CM Eknath Shinde said that a 150-bed ESIS Hospital is coming up in the region, which will cater to the working class.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will carry out various projects to develop Palghar, he said.

The chief minister also met with representatives of the Tarapur Industrial Manufacturers Association in Boisar and discussed issues related to industries in the area.

Talking to reporters, CM Shinde said his government was pro-industry and its policies were in favour of industries and their growth.

"The government will ensure better infrastructure and facilities for industries to ensure that they do not face any problems," he said, adding that he has instructed industries in the district to provide jobs to locals.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde on Friday announced that the state will have a good governance department and a separate department for action on climate change.

In a statement statement from the chief minister's office said that Maharashtra is the first state in the country to have good governance rules, the focus of which would be to ensure citizens get services expeditiously and smoothly, as per the PTI.

The state will have a separate department for action on climate change, which will implement an action plan to deal with heatwaves, unseasonal rains and will include citizens in decision making through the use of technology, it said.

Shinde had set up a committee of retired bureaucrats in September last year to prepare good governance rules and it submitted its report on Friday.

"The report has 200 suggestions in 16 chapters. The rules have 161 indicators through which good governance till the district level will be monitored. A time frame for end to end online services has been provided for," an official told the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)