Farmers' welfare is my government's priority, there will be no compromise on the quality of seeds and fertilizers, Shinde said

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde holds Kharif season review meeting x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday held a review meeting ahead of the Kharif crop season in the state. CM Shinde said that the state government will ensure adequate supply of seeds and fertilizers for farmers, the PTI reported.

He was speaking to reporters in Mumbai after holding a review meeting ahead of the Kharif crop season which is around the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Farmers' welfare is my government's priority....there will be no compromise on the quality of seeds and fertilizers," Shinde said, as per the PTI.

Banks would face action if they did not take decisions in farmers' support, he said.

To a question, Shinde said the long-due cabinet expansion in the state will "happen soon."

The Narendra Modi government raised the Indian economy from the "eleventh position to the fifth position in the world," Shinde said when asked about the opposition's attacks on the Union government and its decision to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building.

As many as nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, and TMC, collectively declared their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deeming it an "undignified act" that insults the esteemed position of the president, PTI reported.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28.

"Modi has ensured pride of place for India in the world. Opposition will not acknowledge this achievement, but people know it,' said Shinde, who allied with the BJP to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra last June.

"The opposition should support India's rise as a global power," he said, according to the PTI.

Asked about AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann meeting Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day, Shinde said, "What is the harm in meeting someone? No one will win elections by just meeting," CM Shinde said.

He further added, "The people of India know that the country has seen much progress in the last nine years than in the last 70 years," he said, adding that Modi will win a third term with a record-breaking majority in 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

(with PTI inputs)