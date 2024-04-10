BR Ambedkar Remembrance Day: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for April 14, check details

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for the citizens ahead of BR Ambedkar Remembrance Day on April 14

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for the citizens ahead of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Remembrance Day on April 14.

In a traffic notification, the police said, 133rd Jayanti of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 14th April, 2024, his followers in large number are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar area of Mumbai between April 13 and April 14.

The police said, as huge crowds are expected to visit the Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar, vehicular trafic on near by roads of Chaitya Bhoomi could be affected. Hence, it is necessary to make an order for traffic management.

The traffic advisory issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police said, In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, traffic regulation and controlling shall come into effect from 11.00 hrs. dated 13/04/2024 till 24.00 hrs. dated 14/04/2024 on following roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

One Way and Closure of Roads

S. K. Bole road shall be "One-way" from Siddhivinayak Junction upto Portugues Church i.e there shall be "No-Entry" from Portugues Church to Siddhi Vinayak Junction.

S.V.S. Road from Siddhi Vinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction shall be closed for all types of Vehicular Traffic (Local residents can proceed through Road No 5 i.e. Pandurang Naik Marg).

Ranade Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from its junction at S.V.S.Road upto Dadar Chowpatty.

All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles including tempos (except BEST buses) shall be diverted from Mahim Junction via L. J. Road.

Heavy Traffic Advisory

South-Bound Traffic: The vehicular traffic from Western Express Highway proceeding towards Mumbai shall take left turn from Kalanagar Junction, and shall proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Sion Railway Station or through 60 ft Road Dharavi via Kumbharwada then take a right turn at Sion Hospital, and proceed through Dr. B. A. Road, or they can use Bandra-Worli Sea Link via Bandra to proceed towards South Mumbai.

North-Bound Traffic: Vehicles from Colaba or CSMT through North-bound Shall proceed through P D'mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Zakeria Bunder Road, R.A.K. Road shall take a right turn under Matunga Arora bridge then shall proceed along Sion Hospital or shall use Worli-Bandra Sea Link towards north Mumbai.

North-bound vehicular traffic coming from Mahalaxmi Railway Station via Dr. E. Moses Road shall take right turn at Rakhangi Chowk and proceed through coming from Mahalaxmi Senapati Bapat Road for their further journey.

Vehicles coming from Eastern Express Highway towards South Mumbai shall use Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, BPT Colony and shall proceed by Eastern free way for their further journey.

No Parking

S.Veer Savarkar Road-Babasaheb Worlikar Junction (Century Junction) to Yes Bank Junction

Ranade Road

Danyneshwar Mandir Road

Keluskar Road (South) and (North).

Parking Arrangements

Senapati Bapat Road, from Mahim and Dadar

India Bulls Finance Center, Elphinstone, Mumbai (PPL)

Kohinoor Squar, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Shivaji Park, Dadar (PPL)

Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Road)

India Bulls Center, Jupiter Mill Compound, Elphinstone (PPL)

Five Garden RAK 4th Raod

