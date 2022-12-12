BREAKING: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh, however, won't walk out of jail as the high court has kept the order in abeyance for ten days after the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.
Bombay High Court grants bail to former Maharashtra home minister, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in corruption case being probed by CBI.
Anil Deshmukh, approached the Bombay High Court after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month.
Deshmukh sought bail on medical grounds as well as on merits.
The NCP leader has been in jail since November last year after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
In April this year, he was arrested by the CBI in a corruption case. Deshmukh's bail plea in the corruption case was, however, rejected by the special CBI court noting that there was prima facie evidence against him.
(with inputs from PTI)