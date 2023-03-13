BREAKING: Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Jogeshwari

According to the fire brigade officials, a level 3 fire has been reported and at 11.21 am

Pic/Shadab Khan

A fire occurred at a furniture godown in Ghas Compound, opposite the Petrol pump on Relief Road in Jogeshwari (W) around 11.00 am on Monday morning.

The fire brigade officers rushed to the spot at in Jogeshwari and are trying to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out on sets of TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein in Goregaon



According to the fire brigade officials, a level 3 fire has been reported and at 11.21 am.

"Fire in furniture godown was reported by the Mumbai Frie Brigade. No injury has been reported in the incident," said a BMC official.