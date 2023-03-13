Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Jogeshwari

Updated on: 13 March,2023 11:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the fire brigade officials, a level 3 fire has been reported and at 11.21 am

Pic/Shadab Khan


fire occurred at a furniture godown in Ghas Compound, opposite the Petrol pump on Relief Road in Jogeshwari (W) around 11.00 am on Monday morning.


The fire brigade officers rushed to the spot at in Jogeshwari and are trying to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.



According to the fire brigade officials, a level 3 fire has been reported and at 11.21 am.


"Fire in furniture godown was reported by the Mumbai Frie Brigade. No injury has been reported in the incident," said a BMC official.

 

 

