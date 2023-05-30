Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire breaks out in warehouse in Thane

Updated on: 30 May,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Around seven fire engines rushed to the spot. According to the officials they were trying to douse the fire

Representative image/iStock

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in warehouse in Thane
A fire broke out in a warehouse near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area in Thane on Tuesday early morning.


Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm.


According to the​​ officials, the fire is spread from one to three warehouses.


Around seven fire engines rushed to the spot. According to the officials they were trying to douse the fire.

“No casualties are reported so far. The cause of the fire is currently unknown,” said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official.

Further details awaited.

Watch video: 

