Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BREAKING Lift collapses from fourth floor of building in Lower Parel at least 12 injured

BREAKING: Lift collapses from fourth floor of building in Lower Parel, at least 12 injured

Updated on: 21 June,2023 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a tragic incident, a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of the ground-plus 16-floor building in Lower Parel on Wednesday morning

BREAKING: Lift collapses from fourth floor of building in Lower Parel, at least 12 injured

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
BREAKING: Lift collapses from fourth floor of building in Lower Parel, at least 12 injured
x
00:00

In a tragic incident, a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of the ground-plus 16-floor building in Lower Parel on Wednesday morning.


At least 12 people were injured in the incident which happened in the C wing of the Trade World building near Kamala Mill.


As per the primary report, all injured people were rescued by security personnel. Eight injured people were sent to Global Hospital, one was rushed to KEM Hospital and four other minor injured people refused hospitalization.


The incident happened around 10.49 am and was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade.

 

lower parel mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK