In a tragic incident, a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of the ground-plus 16-floor building in Lower Parel on Wednesday morning

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article BREAKING: Lift collapses from fourth floor of building in Lower Parel, at least 12 injured x 00:00

In a tragic incident, a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of the ground-plus 16-floor building in Lower Parel on Wednesday morning.

At least 12 people were injured in the incident which happened in the C wing of the Trade World building near Kamala Mill.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the primary report, all injured people were rescued by security personnel. Eight injured people were sent to Global Hospital, one was rushed to KEM Hospital and four other minor injured people refused hospitalization.

The incident happened around 10.49 am and was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade.