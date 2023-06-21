Mumbai: Fire breaks out at college in Kandivali, no casualty reported

Three fire tenders are at the spot and there is no report of any causality yet

A fire broke out at a college in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Wednesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

Three fire tenders are at the spot and there is no report of any causality yet, Mumbai Fire Brigade authorities told ANI.

The fire incident reportedly took place at Kandivali's KES College.

There is no information yet as to the number of people inside the building and what was the cause of the fire, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in Naupada area in Thane on Tuesday night, a civic official told news agency PTI.

It was doused within half an hour and nobody was injured, chief officer at the disaster control cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

The fire broke out around at 9.30 pm in a third-floor flat in a building in Damani Estate, he said.

A senior citizen couple and their son were rescued from the house and the cause of the fire was being probed, Tadvi told PTI.

Earlier on June 18, a fire broke out in a closed office premises in the central suburb of Dadar here on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident.

The blaze was confined to a 3,000 sq ft office area on the second floor of a ground-plus four-storey building on Swami Gyan Jivamdas road, a fire official told PTI.

A fire engine and a tanker were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was extinguished within a few minutes, and no casualties were reported in the incident, the official said.

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown near Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district headquarters on Tuesday night, officials said. The fire also spread to a nearby nursing home building which necessitated the shifting of the patients.

"A fire broke out in the furniture shop. The fire also spread on the wall of a private hospital building next to it. The fire has been brought under control. There were three patients in the hospital who had been safely evacuated," Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi told ANI.

The SP said that an investigation is on to find out the exact reason for the fire.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)