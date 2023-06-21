Thane: Fire breaks out in 10-storey residential building in Naupada

The fire broke out around at 9.30 pm in a third-floor flat in a building in Damani Estate in Thane

A fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in Naupada area in Thane on Tuesday night, a civic official told news agency PTI.

It was doused within half an hour and nobody was injured, chief officer at the disaster control cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

The fire broke out around at 9.30 pm in a third-floor flat in a building in Damani Estate, he said.

A senior citizen couple and their son were rescued from the house and the cause of the fire was being probed, Tadvi told PTI.

Earlier on June 18, a fire broke out in a closed office premises in the central suburb of Dadar here on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident.

The blaze was confined to a 3,000 sq ft office area on the second floor of a ground-plus four-storey building on Swami Gyan Jivamdas road, a fire official told PTI.

A fire engine and a tanker were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was extinguished within a few minutes, and no casualties were reported in the incident, the official said.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out in Kondhwa Road area of Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, destroying nearly 20 godowns where various items including biscuits, furniture and electrical materials were kept, officials told PTI.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 9 am near Gangadham Chowk, as per fire department officials.

Around 20 godowns located in the area, having items including biscuits, cement, molding and electrical items, furniture and decorative materials, were completely destroyed in the fire, they said.

Twenty two fire-fighting vehicles were pressed into action and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)