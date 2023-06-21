Thane: Students stew as 10 fans stolen from Ulhasnagar school

FIR registered against unknown thieves, civic authorities examine premises

UMC officials and the school’s principal, Gargi Chaturwedi. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Thieves have made off with ten fans from an Ulhasnagar municipal school, leaving students to endure the scorching summer heat. An FIR has been filed against unknown accused in the Central police station. The theft was discovered on the morning of June 13 when staff and teachers of Swami Dharmsala Sahib Ulhasnagar Municipal School No. 25, at Ulhasnagar No. 3, realised that two ceiling fans were missing from a common area. Later, they realised that eight fans in various classrooms were missing.

Principal Gargi Chaturwedi, said, “School was in session for a few hours on June 12 but we learnt about the crime the next day. The school responded immediately.” She added, “As most students haven’t returned from their hometowns, we are able to manage in the scorching heat. We have installed previously unused fans in classrooms and have arranged for a tower fan, which is giving students and teachers some relief.”

UMC authorities have inspected the school. An application was also sent to the Central police station on June 13 but the FIR was registered on June 19. “As per the application, we have registered an offence against unknown persons for theft,” said an officer attached to the Central police station. The Hindi-medium facility is about 70 years old and has been designated as a model school by the Maharashtra government. It will be revamped in the near future.