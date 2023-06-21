Mumbai: Guard in vegetative state after tree-cutting mishap

Man who was hit by cement blocks dislodged by fallen branch has been in hospital for the past 20 days, his family says BMC hasn’t lent a hand

The spot where the security guard got injured at Sant Savata Marg in Byculla

A 47-year-old security guard has been in a vegetative state for 20 days after being injured by part of a wall that fell due to the negligence of workers hired by the BMC to cut tree branches ahead of the monsoon. The kin of the man, Prem Aarya, claims neither the civic body nor the contractor whose workers were trimming the branches, have offered help or compensation.

The Byculla police have booked the contractor and unknown workers but no arrests have been made so far. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on May 30 when Aarya was on duty in the compound of the Zubera Terrace bungalow at Sant Savata Marg in Byculla East. According to the police, while a tree was being trimmed outside the premises, a branch fell down, dislodging cement blocks, which hit Prem in the head. The impact was so severe that the guard lost consciousness immediately and started bleeding profusely. He was rushed to the nearby Masina Hospital by onlookers.

Heera Parihar, a relative of Prem who also works as a watchman at Zubera Terrace, said, “There was a pool of blood at the spot where he fell down. I was informed by neighbours about the incident. When I went to Masina Hospital, doctors told me it would take around Rs 10 lakh to treat him. We don’t have that much money so we shifted him to JJ hospital.”

Prem's brother, Jay, informed their family in Nepal who rushed to the city upon hearing the news. Prem's oldest son Saurabh, 19, said, “My father hasn’t spoken or made any movement for 20 days. He is being fed through a tube.” Saurabh, who lives with his mother and two younger sisters in the neighbouring country, said, “My father was the sole breadwinner of the family. Now he is in a vegetative state. We haven’t received compensation from the BMC or contractor."

Prem had been working for the owner of Zubera Terrace, Murtaza Kapadwala, for the past 11 years. He has been admitted to the neurology ward and is only capable of blinking. He needs to undergo surgery and the swelling in the nerves will take time to subside.

Saurabh claimed the hospital's doctors have asked the family to take Prem home as there is nothing they can do. When mid-day was at the hospital, nurses in the ward kept asking the relatives to get him discharged. The Byculla police have booked the contractor and workers under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Asked what exactly caused the cement blocks to get dislodged, he answered, “We are checking CCTV footage. If any different angle emerges, we will take it into consideration,” said a police officer. The incident was captured by the bungalow's CCTV cameras. mid-day tried to get in touch with Kapadwala through calls and messages, but he didn’t respond. He was not present at home when the correspondent visited Zubera Terrace.