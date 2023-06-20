Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Crime Hackers siphon off consultancy firms Rs 25 crore

Thane Crime: Hackers siphon off consultancy firm's Rs 25 crore

Updated on: 20 June,2023 05:25 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Thane police have registered a case against unidentified hackers for allegedly hacking into the computer systems of a consultancy firm and siphoning off Rs 25 crore

Thane Crime: Hackers siphon off consultancy firm's Rs 25 crore

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane Crime: Hackers siphon off consultancy firm's Rs 25 crore
x
00:00

The Thane police have registered a case against unidentified hackers for allegedly hacking into the computer systems of a consultancy firm and siphoning off Rs 25 crore.


Based on a complaint filed by the firm, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act against the unidentified hackers at Shrinagar police station.


"As per the complaint, the computer systems of four merchant firms of the company, which provides various financial services, were breached between April 14 and 22, the police officer said.


"The hackers allegedly siphoned off Rs 25 crore from the company's account," the official added.

Further probe is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
thane thane crime mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK