Thane Crime: Hackers siphon off consultancy firm's Rs 25 crore

Representative image/iStock

The Thane police have registered a case against unidentified hackers for allegedly hacking into the computer systems of a consultancy firm and siphoning off Rs 25 crore.

Based on a complaint filed by the firm, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act against the unidentified hackers at Shrinagar police station.

"As per the complaint, the computer systems of four merchant firms of the company, which provides various financial services, were breached between April 14 and 22, the police officer said.

"The hackers allegedly siphoned off Rs 25 crore from the company's account," the official added.

Further probe is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)