Two held for stealing ATM cards, siphoning off money

Police had got complaints of ATM cards being stolen, money disappearing from accounts

Image used for representational purpose.

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing ATM cards and siphoning off money from people's bank accounts in Palghar district, the police said on Friday.

The police on Tuesday arrested the accused and seized Rs 1.5 lakh from them, a police officer said.

The police had received several complaints about ATM cards being stolen from customers and money being siphoned off from their accounts, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

Also read: Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track

A man has been cheated of Rs 44,000 at an ATM in Nalasopara last month, and while probing the case, the police zeroed in on the two accused, he said.

With the arrests, the police have detected six cases registered in Pelhar, Tulinj, Shanti Nagar, and Lalpur of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever