Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Two held for stealing ATM cards siphoning off money

Two held for stealing ATM cards, siphoning off money

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Police had got complaints of ATM cards being stolen, money disappearing from accounts

Two held for stealing ATM cards, siphoning off money

Image used for representational purpose.


Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing ATM cards and siphoning off money from people's bank accounts in Palghar district, the police said on Friday.
The police on Tuesday arrested the accused and seized Rs 1.5 lakh from them, a police officer said.


The police had received several complaints about ATM cards being stolen from customers and money being siphoned off from their accounts, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.



Also read: Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track


A man has been cheated of Rs 44,000 at an ATM in Nalasopara last month, and while probing the case, the police zeroed in on the two accused, he said.

With the arrests, the police have detected six cases registered in Pelhar, Tulinj, Shanti Nagar, and Lalpur of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
palghar mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK