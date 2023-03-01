Breaking News
Thane police recovers 98 stolen or lost mobile phones

Updated on: 01 March,2023 03:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The official said they took the help of the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) to trace the handsets

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


The Naupada police here have recovered 98 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost within their jurisdiction recently, an official said on Wednesday.


Ganesh Gawde, deputy commissioner of police zone I, Naupada, said the devices have been recovered from across the country.



The official said they took the help of the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) to trace the handsets.


CEIR acts as a central system for all network operators to share details of blacklisted mobile devices so that devices blacklisted in one network do not work on other networks even if the SIM card is changed.

Earlier on February 10, Shivaji Nagar police nabbed three persons, including a minor for allegedly snatching 15 mobile phones of morning walkers on February 2. The accused rode triple seat and targeted the walkers at Matunga’s Five Gardens.

They snatched 11 mobile phones, including that of a police officer. The police traced the accused, arrested them and handed them over to Matunga police.

On February 2, early morning, the walkers rushed to Matunga police station complaining about the mobile phone theft. All the complainants informed the police that snatchers were riding a bike triple-seat. The CCTV footage revealed that the accused had come from the Sewri. In the meantime, two more mobile snatching instances were reported at the RAK Marg police station.

(With inputs from PTI)

