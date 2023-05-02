The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article BREAKING: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89 x 00:00

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after brief illness, family sources said.

The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI.

Bereaved. Lost my father this morning🙏🏽 — Tushar बेदखल (@TusharG) May 2, 2023

Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.