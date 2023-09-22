BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara

A fire broke out at Heera Panna Mall near Oshiwara police station in Jogeshwari, as per the civic official
A fire broke out at Heera Panna Mall near Oshiwara police station in Jogeshwari, as per the civic official.
The incident took place around 15.10 pm on Friday. The incident was reported by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).
As per the details, MFB declared it to be a level 3 fire, at 15.38 pm.
The entire building has been evacuated," informed the BMC official.
Agencies mobilized included MFB, Police, 108 ambulances, and BMC ward staff.
"No injuries have been reported so far," added the BMC official.
Massive fire engulfs Heera Panna shopping centre, Oshiwara
