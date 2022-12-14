Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh withdraws defamation suit against Arnab Goswami

Additional sessions judge V D Kedar allowed the withdrawal but imposed a nominal cost of Rs 1,500 on Singh which will be paid to Goswami

Param Bir Singh. File Pic

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday withdrew a defamation suit filed against TV journalist Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media which owns Republic TV.

Additional sessions judge V D Kedar allowed the withdrawal but imposed a nominal cost of Rs 1,500 on Singh which will be paid to Goswami.

Also Read: Three Thane cops save man who jumped in creek to kill himself

"It is not in dispute that due to filing of the suit the defendant has to engage an advocate. I feel cost needs to be imposed for withdrawal of the suit unconditionally," the judge said.

Singh had filed a defamation suit in 2021 against Goswami and the owners of Republic TV seeking damages of Rs 90,00,000 for allegedly defaming him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever