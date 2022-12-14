Three Thane cops save man who jumped in creek to kill himself

Three beat marshals of the Thane police in Kalwa received a message on Tuesday afternoon that a man had jumped into the Kharegaon creek. Upon reciveing the message, the officials rushed to the spot and immediately arranged the boats to save him, a police official said
A timely response by the Thane police helped in saving a 31-year-old man's life. The police on Wednesday said, the man had allegedly jumped in a creek to kill himself, as per the PTI.
According to the police, the man had been having frequent domestic issues after which he had allegedly decided to end his life by jumping off from a bridge in Kalwa, Thane.
A police official told the PTI, the three beat marshals of the Thane police in Kalwa received a message on Tuesday afternoon that a man had jumped into the Kharegaon creek. Upon receiving the message, the officials rushed to the spot and immediately arranged the boats to save him.
"They rushed to his help with two boats and pulled him out of the water. The timely action by the officials saved the man's life in the nick of time," the official said.
The man told the police that he decided to end his life over domestic issues.
After saving his life, the police counselled him. He was later handed over to their counterparts in Bhiwandi, the police is trying to help him further, the official added.
RPF saves two passengers who fell of from train
In an another incideny where two persons had a miraculous escape while they were boarding a running local train in Mumbai on Monday night.
The Railyway Protection Force (RPF) in a statement said, "an old lady passenger and a young girl slipped and fell on the platform while boarding a running local train. Ct Tejaranm, an RPF staff immediately rushed to the spot and pulled the two passengers away from the moving train with the help of another passenger.
Both the passengers were not injured in the incident, the RPF said.
