Special measles-rubella vaccination drive in Thane from December 15

Children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years will be covered under the drive where MR1 and MR2 vaccines will be administered.

Representation pic

A special Measles-Rubella vaccination drive will be conducted in Thane district from December 15 to January 25, 2023, a local health official said on Tuesday. Children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years will be covered under the drive where MR1 and MR2 vaccines will be administered.

Also Read: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Symptoms, health complications, here's all you need to know

In preparation for the drive a survey of children needing the vaccine is being conducted in the entire district with the help of Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, health department workers. The officials aim to vaccinate all children who need immunisation before January 26.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever