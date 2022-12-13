Breaking News
Special measles-rubella vaccination drive in Thane from December 15

Updated on: 13 December,2022 10:32 AM IST  |  Thane
Children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years will be covered under the drive where MR1 and MR2 vaccines will be administered.

Representation pic


A special Measles-Rubella vaccination drive will be conducted in Thane district from December 15 to January 25, 2023, a local health official said on Tuesday. Children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years will be covered under the drive where MR1 and MR2 vaccines will be administered.


Also Read: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Symptoms, health complications, here's all you need to know



In preparation for the drive a survey of children needing the vaccine is being conducted in the entire district with the help of Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, health department workers. The officials aim to vaccinate all children who need immunisation before January 26.


