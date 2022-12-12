Thane: Horse falls into drain chamber in Mumbra, rescued

The incident occurred on Retibunder Service Road on Saturday night

A horse was rescued from the chamber of a nullah in Mumbra township in Thane district of Maharashtra in a rescue operation that lasted for one hour, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Retibunder Service Road on Saturday night.

"The horse fell into the chamber of the drain at around 10.20 pm. Teams of Fire Brigade personnel and members of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot with a JCB machine and safely pulled out the horse after a one-hour operation," an RDMC official said.

The horse had fallen ten feet deep into the drain, he said, adding that the animal suffered injuries to his legs and back.

