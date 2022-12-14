Thane records four new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 29

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count has reached 7,36,146

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported four new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,47,377, a health official told PTI on Wednesday.

These cases were reported on Tuesday and the active infection count in the district is 29 now, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count has reached 7,36,146, the official added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, raising their overall count to 11,55,020, while no fresh fatality linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,744.

On Monday, Mumbai had logged six Covid-19 infections, but no new death related to the disease.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,35,207 after eight more patients recuperated from the illness, leaving the city with 69 active Covid-19 cases, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

As many as 1,963 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of Covid-19, taking the total number of tests conducted in the metropolis so far to 1,85,92,799, said the bulletin.

The case doubling rate has increased to 1,51,610 days, while Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, it said.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases between December 6 and December 12 stood at 0.0004 per cent, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,230, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,408.

The number of recoveries in the state increased to 79,87,626 after 31 more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the state with 196 active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

