BREAKING: Praful Patel appoints Ajit Pawar as leader of NCP legislature party

Updated on: 03 July,2023 05:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel stated that he has appointed Ajit Pawar as leader of NCP legislature party

Pic/Shadab Khan

BREAKING: Praful Patel appoints Ajit Pawar as leader of NCP legislature party
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel stated that he has appointed Ajit Pawar as leader of NCP legislature party, on Monday.


During the press conference in Mumbai, MP Sunil Tatkare said, "I have taken over as the State president of the Nationalist Congress Party. I will strengthen the party in Maharashtra. I have taken into confidence all leaders of the party. I have also called a meeting of all the legislators and zila parishad leaders."


"Sunil Tatkare will have the authority to make organisational changes in the party," said NCP leader Praful Patel.


Party leader Praful Patel also announced Anil Bhaidas Patil has been appointed as the chief whip of NCP in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. 

NCP leader Praful Patel earlier denied the speculation that he may get a Union Minister post as part of an arrangement following Ajit Pawar's coup.

Patel said that the party had not discussed anything about Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Ajit Pawar stated, "Sharad Pawar is NCP national president."

 

 

 

