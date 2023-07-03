Maharashtra political crisis: Respect for Ajit Kaka will be same, says Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar stated that the voters are upset about the recent Maharashtra political happenings in the state but this will not affect is respect towards his uncle and deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Rohit Pawar (Pic/PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar stated that the voters are upset about the recent Maharashtra political happening in the state but this will not affect is respect towards his uncle and deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

"I will not comment on why an individual has gone there, but what is more important is why we are here. Voters are upset about the recent happenings in Maharashtra," Rohit Pawar said.

Rohit further said that even if Ajit Pawar has joined hands with the Shinde-led government after taking oath as the second Deputy CM of the state, his respect for his uncle will not be affected.

"My respect for Ajit Kaka will be the same even after what has happened. In my personal life, he has helped me a lot but in politics, the thought process of a party is very important," the NCP MLAs said.

The NCP in Maharashtra, experienced an internal division after the senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde-led government along with a group of MLAs.

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party MLAs also joining the National Democratic Alliance government in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar claimed that all MLAs are with him and they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party.

"We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday met his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to discuss allocation of cabinet portfolios and legal aspects pertaining to the new alliance.

NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal were also present in the meeting held at 'Meghdoot' bungalow, the official residence of Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Fadnavis, they said.

The meeting lasted for about an hour.

