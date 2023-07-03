Maharashtra: NCP chief says nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion doesn't have his blessings

On Monday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stated that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion does not have his blessings

Sharad Pawar (Pic/PTI)

Speaking at the press conference, Sharad Pawar stated that he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers.

Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar along with eight other NCP leaders sworn in as minister in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this."

He added, "I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done."

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, to discuss allocation of cabinet portfolios and legal aspects pertaining to the new alliance.

NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal were present in the meeting held at 'Meghdoot' bungalow, the official residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power, and finance. Presently, all three portfolios are with Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department.

(with inputs from agencies)