Breaking News
Marol boy’s death: Did video game addiction trigger suicide?
Maharashtra: Disaster averted in CR ghat landslide
Mumbai: Fans manage to snatch one iconic double-decker from scrap heap
Mumbai: MHADA to verify building permits for bungalows in Ghatkopar Colony
Mumbai: BMC chief breaks down civic expenses to refute Aaditya Thackeray’s scam allegations
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra NCP chief says nephew Ajit Pawars rebellion doesnt have his blessings

Maharashtra: NCP chief says nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion doesn't have his blessings

Updated on: 03 July,2023 03:22 PM IST  |  Satara
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Monday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stated that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion does not have his blessings

Maharashtra: NCP chief says nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion doesn't have his blessings

Sharad Pawar (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: NCP chief says nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion doesn't have his blessings
x
00:00

On Monday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stated that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion does not have his blessings.


Speaking at the press conference, Sharad Pawar stated that he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers.


Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.


Ajit Pawar along with eight other NCP leaders sworn in as minister in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this."

He added, "I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done."

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, to discuss allocation of cabinet portfolios and legal aspects pertaining to the new alliance.

NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal were present in the meeting held at 'Meghdoot' bungalow, the official residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power, and finance. Presently, all three portfolios are with Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department.

(with inputs from agencies)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
sharad pawar ajit pawar devendra fadnavis maharashtra mumbai mumbai news satara india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK