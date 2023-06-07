Breaking News
BREAKING Trolley lift falls at under construction high rise building in Vashi Naka one injured

BREAKING: Trolley lift falls at under-construction high-rise building in Vashi Naka, one injured

Updated on: 07 June,2023 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

"Goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of an under-construction high-rise building was broken and fallen on nearby two to three hutments. At least five to six people were reported to be injured by the locals," said the BMC official

Representative image/iStock

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said a trolley lift of about length 150 ft. of an under-construction high-rise building broke and fell on the nearby hutments.


According to the BMC officials, the incident was reported at 3.46 pm on June 7 by Mumbai Fire Brigade.


The indent happened at the Deserva building, Ashok Nagar near Vashi Naka.


"Goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of an under-construction high-rise building was broken and fallen on nearby two to three hutments. At least five to six people were reported to be injured by the locals," said the BMC official.  

"23-year-old Ashutosh Mishra suffered a minor injury and is in stable condition," added the BMC official.

