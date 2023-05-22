Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation prohibits entry of two-wheelers, heavy vehicles on Parel TT flyover from June 1

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that there shall be a prohibition on the entry of two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on Parel TT flyover due to the repair work. The flyover is an important link between the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and the city and the repair work has been undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that there shall be a prohibition on the entry of two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on Parel TT flyover due to the repair work. The flyover is an important link between the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and the city and the repair work has been undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the work of plugging in the potholes on both sides of the flyover has been started for monsoon so that commuters do not face any inconvenience. Therefore, two-wheelers and heavy vehicles will be banned on the flyover from June 1.

Due to the heavy vehicles, every year during the rainy season, the road gets a number of potholes. Therefore, the Mumbai Traffic Police requested the Bridge Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take measures to ban heavy vehicles on this flyover. “No objection certificate for stopping heavy vehicles has been received from Mumbai Traffic Police. That is why a height barrier will be installed before the Parel TT flyover for a week to prevent entry of heavy vehicles. Vehicles with a height of more than 2.5 meters will not be allowed to enter. Only light vehicles will have access through this flyover. Currently, the expansion joint portion of the bridge is not suitable for traffic. The flyover is not traffic-safe for two-wheelers. Work will be undertaken at the divisional level to install height barricades for this flyover.”

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Sanjay Koundanyapure said that it has been started under the direction of P Velarasu. In order to avoid inconvenience to the motorists and to make the flyover option available at minimum cost and time, the work for the redevelopment of the bridge will be started in October under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale. The chief engineer of the bridge department believes that all the maintenance and repair works of the flyover will be completed by May 31.

At present, the repair and maintenance work on this bridge is being carried out only during night hours to avoid inconvenience to motorists. The work of filling potholes and filling joints is going on as per the instructions of the traffic police only between 11 pm to 5 am.