Finally, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 24 mobile toilets at eight Mumbai beaches

After 18 months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finally taking steps to install mobile toilets on eight Mumbai beaches. The decision, initially made in March 2022, aims to promote cleanliness and curb open defecation. The Solid Waste Management Department has started the tender process for 24 mobile toilets at Girgaon (2), Dadar, and Mahim (8), Juhu (6), Versova (4), Madh-Marve (1), and Manori-Gorai (2).

The move aligns with the National Green Tribunal's directives, emphasizing the need for toilet facilities to maintain coastal cleanliness. The BMC is pursuing ODF++ status, focusing on enhanced sanitation services, in its effort to further elevate the city's cleanliness standards.

“The BMC received ODF plus status and now we are trying to go for ODF++ status which requires additional services on various levels. This initiative is part of it,” said an official from the solid waste management department. He added that the National Green Tribunal has instructed the corporation to install toilets on beaches where there is a possibility of open defecation.

The operation and maintenance of these toilets will be the responsibility of the contractor. These toilets will be cleaned five times every day. The staff will be appointed in three shifts.

“Three seats for women, three for men, and persons with disabilities will be provided in every toilet,” said Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs).

The National Green Tribunal had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to provide toilet facilities to clean the coastal area. A no-objection certificate from Maharashtra Maritime Board (Maharashtra Maritime Board) has also been made available for the construction of these toilets.

Accordingly, the solid waste management department took up the construction of toilets. While efforts were being made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct toilets in the coastal areas, the administration faced opposition from the local citizens in some places.

Earlier mobile toilets were provided at Aksa and Versova. But due to opposition from the locals, these toilets had to be relocated twice.

Permission from various departments is available as per the sanitation facilities. The mobile toilets are expected to be made available by the coastal contractor within the next four months after the work order is awarded.