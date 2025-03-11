Breaking News
Updated on: 11 March,2025 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

The Shiv Sena leader said the common man has been left disappointed as the govt wants to facilitate the business plans of one industrialist

Uddhav Thackeray calls budget a boon for contractors, a letdown for common man

Uddhav Thackeray, with his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, arrive at the Vidhan Bhavan on March 6. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray termed the state budget as a move to benefit contractors and a disappointment for the common man. 


Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government for making provision of Rs 64,000 crore for development work in Mumbai and its surroundings, Thackeray said, “The provision is made to benefit contractors. They (read as the Mahayuti government) are planning all infrastructure and development work merely to facilitate business plans of one private industrialist.”  


Stating that BMC is enough to take care of Mumbai, Thackeray mentioned that one has to ensure autonomy of the Mumbai civic body is maintained. The UBT leader further asked why the government is not talking about reviving BEST–the major public transport of Mumbai.


“Why does MMRDA want BMC money for the metro? In fact, the state government owes BMC around Rs 16,000 crore. When is it going to pay that money? Will the government  give a timeline, or continue with plans aimed to benefit contractors?” Thackeray questioned.

The Sena (UBT) camp has been accusing the BJP and its allies of having a plan to curb the powers of the BMC.

MVA allies skip the Oppn press meet 

After the state presented its budget, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) addressed the media in the Vidhan Bhavan press room. But, interestingly, only Shiv Sena (UBT) camp leaders attended the press meet while the Congress and NCP (SP) remained absent. When asked, why? Thackeray dodged the question by stating, “There is a separate provision for it, will inform you later about the same.”

