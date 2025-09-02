On Tuesday, around 4.30 pm, cracks were spotted in the building’s pillars and the structure began tilting to one side. As a precautionary measure, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) also evacuated the neighbouring building

According to the residents of Saba Apartment in Nalasopara East, the building was constructed about 20 years ago. PIC/Mahesh Gohil

However, alert residents immediately vacated the society and informed the fire brigade and municipal corporation about the incident, thus preventing another tragedy.

A week after the Ramabai Apartment collapsed in Palghar’s Virar West area killing 17 people and injuring nine more, another building in the district tilted dangerously on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the residents of Saba Apartment in Nalasopara East, the structure was constructed about 20 years ago. On Tuesday, around 4.30 pm, cracks were spotted in the building’s pillars and the structure began tilting to one side.

As a precautionary measure, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) also evacuated the neighbouring building.

Saba Apartment houses 40 families and around 125 residents, while the adjacent building has 32 flats with approximately 115 residents.

All the residents were shifted to Pujari Hall and a local madrasa in Nalasopara East for temporary shelter.

VVMC later conducted a structural audit and listed Saba Apartment under the C2-A category, meaning the building will be demolished and redeveloped.

Azar Shaikh, a resident of Saba Apartment, said, “The society had called a meeting at 3 pm to discuss repairs. But when we checked, we found cracks in the pillars. We also found the building tilting to one side. We immediately vacated the building and informed VVMC about it.”

The VVMC officials, Nalasopara Police, and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site after the residents alerted them. The entire building was evacuated to prevent any untoward incident.

Residents hurriedly collected their valuables before the building could collapse.