Four more people have been arrested for the collapse of Ramabai Apartment building in Virar, after the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

Initially 48-year-old developer Neetal Sane was arrested, and the investigation was subsequently transferred to Crime Branch Unit 3, which has now arrested four more people, including two women. The accused are the developers and landowners.

The building, in Virar’s Narangi area, collapsed on Tuesday killing 17 people and injuring 11 others. Virar police had earlier arrested the builder, who had signed the contract with landowner Parshuram Dalvi.

After Dalvi’s death, his two daughters and son-in-law carried forward the construction process. The building was constructed illegally and in 2020, the municipal corporation had issued a notice for repairs, but no action was taken by the developer or the landowners.

On Friday, the Crime Branch arrested Shubhangi Bhoir, 38, Sandhya Patil, 35, son-in-law Surendra Bhoir, 46, and Mangesh Patil, 35. They were produced in court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Developer Neetal Sane, when produced again before the court, was given an extended six-day police custody.

days’ judicial custody handed down to the four accused