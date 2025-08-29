Manthan Shinde and his parents Prabhakar and Pramila who lived on third floor of building miraculously rescued alive from site; toddler celebrating her first birthday among dead

A 19-year-old, Manthan Shinde, who was trapped under the debris of Ramabai Apartment building in Virar East — which collapsed late on Tuesday night, claiming at least 17 lives — not only rescued but also guided the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel as they saved his parents, Prabhakar and Pramila Shinde, who were stuck under rubble. The family had fallen from the third floor when the structure gave way. Manthan sustained multiple injuries to his legs and hands and is undergoing treatment at Prakriti Hospital in Virar West. However, he is out of danger. His parents are also recuperating in other hospitals.

The remains of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment building in Virar. PIC/MAHESH GOHIL

NDRF Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma said, “The incident took place around 11.45 pm. When we reached the spot, many people had already been rescued by locals. We removed nine people from under the debris — seven had lost their lives, and two were alive. A resident helped us a lot during the operation. We kept shouting, ‘Koni aahe aatmadhe?’ [Is anyone inside?]. We also instructed the crowd to remain silent so that we could hear voices from under the rubble. With the help of the local police, we ensured there was no unnecessary noise.”



NDRF personnel at the site of the disaster on Thursday morning. PIC/SHIRISH VAKTANIA

“Later, we heard a voice from under the debris. A young man was alive and calling for help. We immediately began clearing the rubble and found Manthan trapped underneath. After rescuing him, he informed us that his parents were also trapped and pointed out their location. We quickly cleared the debris from that particular spot and rescued his parents. All three were shifted to the hospital and are safe,” Sharma added. A relative told at mid-day, “The family was asleep inside their home when the building collapsed. Manthan’s brother was outside, and his sister was in an unaffected room, and hence they were saved.” According to the NDRF, a dog rescue team was pressed into service to rescue people trapped under debris.



Remains of four-storey Ramabai Apartment building in Virar East on Thursday. PIC/MAHESH GOHIL

Casualties of collapse

According to the authorities, those who lost their lives in the collapse are Arohi Jovil, 24; Utkarsha Jovil, one; Laxman Singh, 26; Dinesh Sakpal, 43; Supriya Nivalkar, 38; Arnav Nivalkar, 11; Parvati Sakpal, 60; Dipesh Soni, 41; Sachin Nivalkar, 40; Harish Bist, 34; Sonali Tejam, 34; Deepak Bora, 25; Kashish Saheni, 35; Subhangi Saheni, 40; Govind Rawat, 28; Omkar Jovil, 27; and Rohini Chavan, 37. The injured have been identified as Prabhakar Shinde, 57; Pramila Shinde, 50; Prerna Shinde, 20; Pradip Kadam, 40; Jayshree Kadam, 33; Dipali Soni, 50; Sanjoy Singh, 24; Manthan Shinde, 19; and Vishakha Jovil, 24.



Manthan Shinde gathers his composure after being pulled out of debris early on Wednesday. PICS/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Builder arrested

Meanwhile, the Virar police have arrested Nital Gopinath Sane, 48, the developer of Ramabai Apartment, holding him responsible for the deaths of 17 people and injuries to nine others. In 2008, Sane constructed the building, comprising 54 flats and four shops. The structure was built illegally without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned. The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has arranged shelter and food facilities for the displaced residents of Ramabai Colony at Samaj Mandir in Virar East.

Family of three dies after celebrating child’s first birthday



Omkar, Arohi and Utkarsha Jovil, who lost their lives in the collapse

A one-year-old, Utkarsha Jovil, and her parents, Omkar and Arohi, lost their lives less than an hour after celebrating the child’s birthday. The family, which resided on the fourth floor of Ramabai Apartment, had arranged a small celebration on Tuesday, inviting relatives and society members. The birthday celebration, attended by nearly 20 people, began around 7 pm. By 10.30 pm, the party concluded, and the relatives returned to their homes. Omkar’s parents, who stayed in a neighbouring building, also left after the celebration. The family went to sleep soon after. On Thursday morning, Omkar’s body was recovered from under the debris. A family member said, “When we returned from Utkarsha’s birthday party, we learnt about the building collapse.”

Tragedy claims lives of siblings

Two siblings, Dipesh, 41, and Dipali Soni, lost their lives in the Ramabai Apartment collapse. Dipali, 50, a resident of Gujarat, had come to Virar to tie a rakhi on her younger brother’s wrist and had planned to return home after the one-and-a-half-day Ganpati visarjan. However, tragedy ensued.

Dipesh Soni, Virar resident; Dipali Soni, Gujarat resident PICS/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A relative said, “Dipali lived in Dhasa near Bhavnagar. She came from Vadodara to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother, who was single and lived alone.” “Both were trapped under debris after the building collapsedhttps://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/south-mumbai-staircase-collapses-rescue-operations-underway-for-stranded-residents-23589876, and their bodies were later recovered,” the relative added.

Three men lived and died together



Govind Rawat; Deepak Bora. PICS/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three friends, Deepak Singh Bora, 25; Harish Bist, 34; and Govind Singh Rawat, 28, also lost their lives in the tragedy. All three worked in the Merchant Navy and hail from Uttarakhand. The deceased were living together on the second floor of the building and had returned to Mumbai last month from their respective assignments. Their bodies were found beneath debris by the NDRF.