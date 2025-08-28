The builder of the ill-fated Ramabai Apartment, a four-storey structure, in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, has been arrested by the police after the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) lodged a formal complaint

NDRF personnel carry a body retrieved from the rubble from the site of the incident. PIC/PTI

Virar building collapse: Death toll rises to 17 after two more bodies recovered from site

The death toll in the Virar building collapse has surged to 17 after rescue personnel recovered two more bodies from the debris, officials stated on Thursday.

“Two more bodies have been located under the debris. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue agencies are in the process of extricating them. Their identities will be confirmed soon,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of Palghar District.

The building, which housed nearly 50 flats, collapsed at 12.05 am on Wednesday, crashing onto an adjacent but vacant tenement in the Vijay Nagar area.

Eyewitnesses recounted that a one-year-old girl’s birthday party was underway on the fourth floor when 12 flats in one wing of the structure came crashing down, trapping several residents and guests beneath the rubble. Tragically, the little girl was one of the victims of the building collapse.

Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar stated on Thursday morning that the toll had climbed to 15 overnight and later rose to 17. Six injured individuals are currently being treated in various hospitals, VVMC officials said.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency response teams, including the NDRF, local police, and the fire brigade, continuing to clear the debris.

“The operation is almost complete, but we want to be absolutely sure that no one is left trapped beneath the rubble,” said the collector.

Kadam added, “The teams are working tirelessly. The priority is to recover all individuals and ensure no further risk to life.”

So far, authorities have identified 15 of the 17 victims.

One of the survivors, recounting the horror, said, “People were dancing and celebrating during the birthday party when suddenly the entire structure collapsed like a pack of cards.”

The sudden collapse, with no visible warning signs, has triggered serious concerns over building safety and alleged lapses by authorities. Unlike earlier incidents where cracks or structural issues were visible, residents say this structure gave no such indication before falling.

Local residents have accused the builder and civic authorities of negligence, demanding a thorough probe into how the building—declared illegal by the VVMC—was allowed to exist without safety clearance.

According to Kadam, the building was constructed in 2012 and had 50 flats, of which 12 collapsed. Fortunately, the adjacent chawl it fell on was unoccupied at the time.

As a precautionary measure, the other nearby chawls have been evacuated and residents shifted to safer locations, reported PTI.

“Debris removal was delayed due to difficulty in transporting heavy machinery to the congested locality,” officials said.

VVMC Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves informed that the displaced families have been temporarily relocated to Chandansar Samajmandir, where they are being provided with food, water, medical aid, and essential services.

(With PTI inputs)