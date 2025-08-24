Breaking News
Rajasthan floods Indian Air Force launches rescue operations in Kota and Bundi

Rajasthan floods: Indian Air Force launches rescue operations in Kota and Bundi

Updated on: 24 August,2025 01:28 PM IST  |  Rajasthan

IAF Mi-17 helicopter deployed for HADR in Rajasthan. Kota and Bundi are inundated after heavy rain. Operations focus on evacuating stranded residents and delivering essential relief materials to the flood-affected regions.

Rajasthan floods: Indian Air Force launches rescue operations in Kota and Bundi

Rescue operation underway in Rajasthan. Pic/PTI

Rajasthan floods: Indian Air Force launches rescue operations in Kota and Bundi
After heavy spells of rain lashing Kota and Bundi, the situation in the region has worsened. With both districts facing flood-like conditions, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

According to sources, the IAF is on standby at Kota Air Force Station to support rescue and relief missions, as reported by news agency ANI.



A source said that several areas around Kota and Bundi remain inundated. To ensure the situation is brought under control swiftly, one Mi-17 helicopter has already been deployed for assistance, ANI reported.


Reports further suggested that the aircraft will help evacuate stranded residents and deliver relief supplies.

Kota and Bundi in Rajasthan have been reeling under severe flooding following heavy rainfall over the past two days.

On Friday, incessant showers also caused extensive waterlogging in parts of Sawai Madhopur district, including the railway station premises, disrupting movement for commuters and residents and making daily life in the locality increasingly difficult.

Addressing the situation in Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the intense spell of rain to successive low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal and moving west-northwest, which have strengthened the monsoon since August 14.

The IMD, in its weather statement, said: “The monsoon is strengthening again from August 14 due to low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal and moving west-northwest. Because of these systems, the monsoon is active over central and southern India, and many regions received normal to above-normal rainfall during the week,” as cited by ANI.

As per IMD, India has received 22 per cent more rainfall than usual this week.

IMD further stated: “Rapid revival of the monsoon from 14 August is due to consecutive low-pressure system (LPS) formations over the Bay of Bengal and their west-northwest movements, with the second LPS intensifying into a depression. The shifting of the monsoon trough southward kept it below its normal position on most dates of the week,” as cited by ANI.

The weather agency added: “Active monsoon conditions prevailed over central and south peninsular India during the week, and cumulative rainfall over most meteorological subdivisions of these regions was normal to above normal. All-India weekly rainfall departure was 22 per cent above the long-period average,” as cited by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

