Not very long ago, in February this year, one of the many optimistic promises in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Budget 2025-26 was the implementation of the ‘Universal Footpath Policy,’ aimed at making the city more pedestrian and disabled-friendly. A fund of Rs 100 crore was sanctioned to improve walkability. In July, the Bombay High Court also directed the BMC to form a special cell to take eviction action against encroachers and squatters on footpaths. However, a ground report by mid-day found otherwise.

Residents speak

“In Chandivli, the lawmakers seem to have taken up the exact opposite mission — to encroach as many footpaths as possible. Whichever road you check in Chandivli, most are encroached, either by so-called vaachanalayas or by food stalls. The footpath, instead of being used by pedestrians, is occupied by poles and structures. MLA funds are meant for providing better amenities to residents. But these structures force us to walk on the streets, risking our lives,” said Vijaya Kotteswaran, a resident of Chandivali.



Residents in the area say the Marathi BMC school lacks basic facilities

Another resident, Devendra Jain, told mid-day, “I have never seen any of these vaachanalayas open. Neither do they have books nor newspapers, and they are not in a welcoming condition. Anyone can see with the naked eye that public money is simply wasted. Instead of developing schools, footpaths, walkways, and open gyms that residents can actually use, these funds are spent on party offices and other useless, illegal structures.”

The founder of Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association, Mandeep Makkar, said, “Local area development funds are being used by the MLA to develop political party offices rather than genuinely developing the area. Illegal vaachnalayas built on footpaths serve as party offices, violating the ‘Pedestrian First Policy’ and even amounting to contempt of High Court orders. “

“Hypocrisy is when lawmakers themselves fail to follow the law and disrespect court orders. This encourages land-grabbing mafias, corrupt officers, and others to encroach on footpaths and conduct business. We appeal to the Chief Minister to review this policy and stop the misuse of public funds and public spaces,” Makkar said.



A political office blocks the path of a footpath. PICS/RITIKA GONDHALEKAR

The implementation of the pedestrian-first policy is also guided by the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), which sets standards for making public infrastructure accessible to people with disabilities. In our area, the Marathi BMC school is in terrible condition without even basic facilities. I fail to understand why the school is neglected and why public funds cannot be used to improve it,” Makkar said.

mid-day’s report

When mid-day cross-checked the residents’ allegations by visiting multiple locations in Chandivli, it found that the concerns were not baseless. The footpaths had been encroached at several points. The above-mentioned school did not even have electricity, and the overall facilities were in a pathetic state.

Authorities speak

Refuting all allegations, MLA Dilip Lande told mid-day, “None of the structures are being used as political offices, and none of them are on the footpath. They are all beside the footpath. We also have proper permission from the corporation for all constructed structures. Moreover, all amenities are being used by the public.”

Meanwhile, L Ward Officer Dhanaji Herlekar said, “Residents can inform us about such encroachments, and we will take the necessary action. No such structures have been established under my surveillance.” As per data from the Mumbai Suburban District website, a total of Rs 2,25,00,000 has been sanctioned for the construction of vaachnalayas alone.