President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the Palghar building collapse in Virar, Maharashtra, that claimed 15 lives and injured nine. She termed the incident “extremely tragic” and offered condolences to the bereaved families while praying for the injured. Police have arrested builder Niley Sane under MRTP Act and BNS sections.

Showing her deepest condolences to the victims of the Virar building collapse, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday expressed grief on her official social media X account.

While posting on her official social media account, Droupadi Murmu showed great concern about the victim’s family and paid her tribute to the ones who unfortunately lost their lives.

While posting on her social media account X, President Murmu termed the incident "extremely tragic" as it took multiple lives.

The post from the President read, "The collapse of a building in Virar, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of several people, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," as cited by news agency ANI.

महाराष्ट्र के विरार में एक इमारत गिर जाने से हुई कई लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 28, 2025

News agency ANI also reported that the death toll of the Palghar building collapse incident has risen to 15, and nine people have been injured. Along with the deceased, two residents are missing, and rescue operations to find them are underway, officials said on Thursday.

A section of the Ramabai Apartment, a four-storey building in Virar East, Palghar district, collapsed late Tuesday night.

Sanjay Hirwade, Additional Commissioner of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, while addressing the media, said that "15 people have died. Nine people are injured and are being treated. Residents here say that 2 people are missing and rescue operations are on to find them," as cited by news agency ANI.

The Vasai Virar police on Thursday arrested the builder of the building that collapsed in Palghar on Tuesday night, police said.

The builder has been identified as 50-year-old Niley Sane, who has been booked under sections 52, 53, and 54 of the MRTP (Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act) and section 105 of the BNS.

After getting hold of the builder, one of the police officials said that "Vasai Virar police have arrested the builder who had constructed the building. The said individual has been arrested under various sections, including attempt to murder and negligence. The builder has been identified as Niley Sane, aged 50. The builder has been booked under sections 52, 53, and 54 of the MRTP (Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act) and BNS 105," Vasai Virar police said in a statement.

During the initial enquiry, four people were pulled out; one was declared dead on site, and three were rescued alive. Tragically, a one-year-old child succumbed while being transported to the hospital.

The tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Palghar occurred around 12:00 a.m., when the rear portion of the building collapsed onto an adjacent chawl, trapping multiple residents beneath the debris.

(With inputs from ANI)