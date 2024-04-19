Breaking News
Businesses have responsibility to build stronger more inclusive India says Mukesh Ambani
Businesses have responsibility to build stronger, more inclusive India, says Mukesh Ambani

Updated on: 19 April,2024 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ambani also exuded confidence that the industry will reach its goal of touching USD 100 billion in exports in the next few decades

Mukesh Ambani. File Pic

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said the business community has the responsibility to build a stronger and more inclusive India, reported new agency PTI.


Addressing an event organised by the Gems and Jewellery Exports Promotion (GJEPC) on March 30 in Mumbai, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries also exuded confidence that the industry will reach its goal of touching USD 100 billion in exports in the next few decades.


"All of us collectively in the business community have a responsibility to build a stronger, better and more inclusive India to fulfil the vision and the goal that our PM has set for us, that of a Viksit Bharat, a fully developed India in the next decades," he said, reported PTI.


Ambani congratulated the gems and diamonds industry for the work they have done over the past few decades to reach USD 40 billion in exports and create over 50 lakh jobs in the country. From modest beginnings, the industry led by people from Palanpur made big strides, Ambani said, stressing that he is "proud" of the work.

He said the Ambani family has its roots in Kathiawad and also hinted at the possibilities of working together with the Palanpuris.

"Sometimes partnership between the Kathaiwadis and Palanpuris can make the opportunity bigger. The bigger the pie, the better for us," he said, reported PTI.

Ambani also said that his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russel Mehta of Rosyblue, among the pioneering companies in the sector, and added that the Ambani family is "fortunate" to have Shloka, who "radiates warmth and wisdom", reported PTI.

Mehta was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at the event, which was also attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. 

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is the apex body of the gem and jewellery industry in India.

"As a businessman, I have to admire what you have achieved. You really represent the true meaning of entrepreneurship and enterprise," Ambani said in his address, reported ANI.

"You are in an industry where, as India, we don't have diamonds, we don't produce gold, but through your enterprise and Indian talent, you have created a very large industry over the last four decades and have continuously been among the top three exports industries from India," he added, reported ANI.

Ambani said the gems and jewellery sector has the potential to achieve USD 100 billion in exports in the time to come.

At present, India's gems and jewellery sector contributes about USD 40 billion in exports annually and employs about 5 million individuals.

"You now have the opportunity to really be the champions of Make in India. To add value; to represent Indian design and Indian concepts and Indian talent to the rest of the world," said Ambani, reported ANI.

India's gems and jewellery exports was worth Rs 37.74 billion in 2022-23.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

mukesh ambani mumbai reliance mumbai news news
