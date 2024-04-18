On Mukesh Ambani's Birthday, here are some interesting facts about richest Indian

Mukesh Ambani. File Pic

Listen to this article Mukesh Ambani Birthday: Some interesting facts about richest Indian x 00:00

Mukesh Ambani, the renowned business titan and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, is more than a name; he represents entrepreneurial power and innovation in India and around the world.

Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest Indian and has now broken into the world's top 10 wealthiest persons in the latest Forbes 2024 Billionaire List. Mukesh Ambani, is ranked 9th on the list with a wealth of USD 116 billion, up from USD 83.4 billion in the 2023 ranking, according to Forbes.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his birthday, here are some interesting facts about Reliance Industries Limited chairman.

- Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957 in in Aden, Yemen into a Gujarati Hindu family to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. He has a younger brother Anil Ambani and two sisters, Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari and Dipti Dattaraj Salgaonkar.

- As the eldest son of the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani has inherited not just a business empire but also a legacy of entrepreneurship and innovation.

- Mukesh Ambani lived only briefly in Yemen because his father decided to move back to India in 1958 to start a trading business that focused on spices and textiles.

- Mukesh Ambani he prefers to be with his family on his birthday.

- Mukesh Ambani had once gifted his wife Nita Ambani a private jet plane worth about 62 dollars million on her birthday.

- Mukesh Ambani and his family lives in the most expensive house in the country, Antilia, a private 27-storey building in Mumbai, which was valued at one billion USD and was the most expensive private residence in the world at the time it was built. The building requires a staff of 600 for maintenance, and it includes three helipads, a 160-car garage, private movie theater, swimming pool, and fitness center.

- Under his leadership, Reliance Industries has diversified and expanded into various sectors, including petrochemicals, telecommunications, retail, and digital services.

- Being the richest person in the country, Mukesh Ambani is said to be a very humble person and he likes to eat home cooked food.

- The Ambani family prefers to eat home-cooked pure vegetarian food.

- Beyond business, Mukesh Ambani is deeply committed to philanthropy and social causes.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!