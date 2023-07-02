In June 2018, the victim, who ran the shop in Kalamboli area, made a payment of Rs 46,370 to the accused for getting insurance cover for his seven vehicles

Representational Image

Listen to this article Case against Navi Mumbai man for selling fake vehicle insurance policies x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly selling fake insurance policies of vehicles to an automobile parts shop owner, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

In June 2018, the victim, who ran the shop in Kalamboli area, made a payment of Rs 46,370 to the accused for getting insurance cover for his seven vehicles, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fraud came to light when an accident claim was filed for one of the vehicles. During verification, it was found the policy issued by the accused was fake, APMC police station's sub-inspector Arun Bilare told PTI.

The victim later learnt all the policies issued to him were fake, he said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered on Thursday against the accused, resident of Ghansoli area here, under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for cheating), the official told PTI.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, he said.

In another incident, The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old woman with an intention to marry her, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The accused, from Koparkhairne area in Navi Mumbai, allegedly threatened the woman on Thursday and kidnapped her, the official told PTI.

The woman's family members approached the police after being unable to find her.

Based on a complaint by the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the man on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), the official from Koparkhairne police station said.

No arrest was made so far, he said, adding a probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)